Spread Play for Tulsa vs. Memphis

Tulsa vs. Memphis, 7:30 ET

Football on Thursday night is usually reserved for the NFL, but we have the potential to have a decent game between two college squads that don’t have very good records. As we enter into this game, we can make it even better by betting on the game and having a little skin in it! Again, I don’t advocate forcing plays because a game is on television, but maybe this article pushes you towards the side or total you were leaning on. I’m here for you.

Tulsa comes into this game at just 3-6 and losers of four of their last five. Their only win came against Temple, but it was a nice win as Tulsa was on the road. The opportunities for Tulsa really lie on the defensive side of the ball. They are allowing an alarming 226 rushing yards per game. Their pass defense seems to be a little better, but when people can run on you whenever they want, they don’t need to throw as much. On offense, their quarterback Braylon Braxton has come on in the past couple of weeks and he’s been fine, but inconsistent. There are some questions about if he will lead the squad or not. They will continue to rely on their running game no matter who starts on the quarterback. Memphis could probably fill the box and slow down the Tulsa offense.

Memphis started the season 4-1 and looked pretty solid. Since then? They’ve lost four consecutive games. Of the four losses, three of them were just one-score games. They have a fairly balanced offense and I expect their running game to shine here. I’ve already mentioned how many yards Tulsa is allowing on the ground, so I’d expect Memphis attacks that angle. I think the defense of Memphis is also an area of opportunity for Tulsa to attack. If whoever starts at quarterback for Tulsa can get anything rolling through the air, I would expect that Tulsa can at least stay in the game.

I think Memphis, at home, is the better team here. As I mentioned, I think Tulsa can make a game out of it, and wouldn’t be surprised to see the over hit here because both defenses have some struggles to iron out. However, I think that the best bet for this is Memphis -6.5.

