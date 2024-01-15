Sportsbooks Call Packers-Cowboys Early By Listing Green Bay Vs. 49ers

Videos by OutKick

FanDuel and DraftKings Sportsbooks saw all they needed to in the Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys wild card game. Both sportsbooks posted lines for the Packers at San Francisco 49ers divisional round matchup during the fourth quarter of Green Bay’s beatdown of Dallas on Sunday.

The opening line for Packers at 49ers courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 7 p.m. ET Sunday, January 14th.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s 1st spread for Green Bay vs. San Francisco in the 2024 divisional round.

This is just salt in the wound of one of the most embarrassing moments in Dallas Cowboys franchise history. As I’m writing this, the Packers just scored their 7th touchdown to put them ahead 48-16 with 10:23 left.

Bettors noticed the difference between FanDuel’s and DraftKings’ prices and hit the former sportsbook early. While writing this, FanDuel went from -9.5 (-110) up to -115 then up to -118. Typically, it’s profitable fading the wild card winner when they visit the 1-seed in the divisional round.

It got so bad Green Bay sat QB Jordan Love in the 4th quarter before bringing him back in. He one upped Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud in terms of “most impressive NFL playoff debut”. Love had a perfect 158.3 QB Rating, 272 passing yards and a 3/0 TD/INT rate.

There are going to be a lot of “surprised” NFL pundits on TV this week. However, if you follow my content or listen to my OutKick Bets Podcast then Green Bay’s win shouldn’t surprise you.

However, I’ll handicap Packers-49ers next week. Right now is for bragging about my Green Bay spread and moneyline bets over Dallas. I told you the Cowboys are frauds. Do you see it? It’s above.

The biggest question following this game will be “How does Dallas respond?” It’s another year and another disappointing playoff exit for Dem Boys. Will Jerry Jones fire head coach Mike McCarthy? Is Jerry going to hire Bill Belichick to make a winner out of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott?

I don’t know and I don’t care. I’m just going to fade Dallas in the playoffs again next season. I’m sure the Cowboys will win 10+ games and everyone will excuse this a** whooping.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.