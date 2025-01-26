Zach Johnson's Caddie Gets Into It With Heckler At Torrey Pines Who Shouted Brutal Ryder Cup Comment

The golf world is closer to this year's Ryder Cup than the 2023 edition of the biennial event, but at least one American golf fan hasn't completely turned the page to 2025 and still has it out for Zach Johnson.

Johnson captained the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team in Italy, where the Americans were embarrassed by the Europeans 16.5-11.5 after getting blanked 4-0 in the opening set of foursome matches.

Questionable decisions were made in the selection of the U.S. team with Johnson's captain's picks, and things snowballed in a hurry as soon as balls were in the air at Marco Simone.

Johnson's captaincy was a failure, and whether it's fair or not, Johnson will be remembered as ‘the two-time major champion who was a bad Ryder Cup captain.'

One fan at this past week's Farmers Insurance Open reminded Johnson of that in the middle of his round, and got an ear full from his caddie.

The fan shouted "we lost the Ryder Cup cause of you" before Johnson's caddie immediately walked over to him to confront him, while telling the fan to not be a "di-k" in the most polite way possible.

Again, criticizing Johnson for his decisions before and during the 2023 Ryder Cup is more than fair, but to claim that he cost the U.S. a win in Italy is borderline insane.

Johnson didn't hit a single shot in Italy. Plus, nobody could have predicted that the trio of Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele would have earned a combined three points while they each played in four of a possible five matches.

That weekend belonged to Team Europe, and it was always going to belong to Team Europe as soon as it jumped out to a 4-0 lead out of the gates.

Keegan Bradley will captain the U.S. side this fall at Bethpage Black as the Americans will look to win just their fourth Ryder Cup in the last 12 editions of the event.