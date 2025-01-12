You're Going To Want To Watch This Lacross Beatdown For The Ages

I feel like I need to watch more lacrosse. I've always kind of toyed with the idea of getting into it, and I never acted on it, but after what happened recently during a National Lacrosse League game.

You thought fighting was a hockey thing? Guess again, my friend.

The NLL plays a brand of lacrosse sometimes called box lacrosse. It's played indoors and on a surface with the same dimensions as a hockey rink, and the teams usually play in hockey arenas.

On Friday, the Toronto Rock traveled to Buffalo's KeyBank Center — home of the Buffalo Sabres — to take on the Buffalo Bandits.

With just about two minutes left in the third quarter, Buffalo's Zack Belter (great name for a fighter) rushed to his teammate's aid after he had been leveled by Toronto's Elijah Gash (also not a bad name for a fighter) and the two started delivering some absolute haymakers with lacrosse gear flying every which way like a Dicks Sporting goods threw up on the field.

The two found themselves getting squared up after trading shots, and then Elijah Gash reeled back and practically sent Belter to the moon the way Ralph Kramden always threatened to do.

Good lord. Does poor Zack Belter even know what sport he's playing after that one?

The sport of the future, that's what he's playing.

That was something else, but I think Belter's teammate owes him a beer — probably a lot of beers — after that one.

He rushed to stand up for him because he's a great teammate, but ended up getting lobotomized by Gash.

Ugly… but kind of makes me want to buy NLL tickets.

I don't know if the league's marketing department wants to put together a commercial or anything, but I think they could just clip that fight, and the job is done.

Barns across the nation will be full of fans itching to watch some LAX.