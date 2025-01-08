NBA Star LaMelo Ball Left Speechless by Reporter’s Show-Stopping Pipes

Athletes and the media can often find themselves at each other's throats.

For a change of pace, an NBA star flipped the script and shared a wholesome exchange with a media member.

Sports fans often forget the great humanity living in the player-first NBA, which is mainly overlooked because no one watches NBA games anymore.

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball fielded questions following Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Suns. When The Charlotte Observer's Shane Cannuck asked Ball his question, Ball was left stunned by the media member's theatrical pipes.

"How you get your voice like that?" Ball asked the reporter.

The 23-year-old franchise player gave Cannuck his due respect for his God-given talent.

"You got a real good voice. We’ll let you do the reporting for sure. It was fun. My guy!"

WATCH:

Ball has long been chronicled as a basketball star, dating back to his high school days in Chino Hills, Calif. He followed in the shadow of brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball and the infamous patriarch, LaVar Ball.

Out of the three highly publicized Ball brothers, LaMelo proved to be the basketball wunderkind.

He scored 32 points to defeat the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. This season, the Hornets' $260 million player is averaging 29.9 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Charlotte, however, has struggled to take off this year, sitting at 8-27.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com