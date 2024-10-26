Young Minnesota Vikings Troll NFL With Hilarious Halloween Costumes

With Halloween just around the corner (gosh this year has flown by hasn’t it?), kids across the country are coming up with their most creative ways to have some fun with their costumes. If there’s a category for best NFL-themed outfits, then these three adorable Minnesota Vikings fans deserve an award.

The trio of youngsters took inspiration from the Vikings most recent game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Unfortunately, that game ended in a loss in large part because the refs on duty inexplicably missed the most obvious facemask penalty of all time on Sam Darnold.

Who knows if the Vikings would have been able to pull off a miracle touchdown drive. But missing that plain-as-day call certainly didn’t allow them to even try. The loss dropped the Vikings to 5-2 after starting the season 5-0.

This facemask that should have been called was definitely the most talked about moment of the NFL week thus far. Not letting an opportunity go to waste, these three kiddos recreated that moment in the most hilarious way possible.

Take your pick on the best element of this three-man entourage: the actual helmet part, the miniature blind ref, the adorable smiles. Whoever came up with this idea has my respect (it was probably a group effort with them and the parents). Is it a bit petty? Maybe. But is it downright hilarious? Most definitely.

I hope these kids get all the Reese's and Kit-Kats they want, because they deserve it.