You Can Get A Free Aston Martin With Purchase Of A Million Dollar Vegas GP Ticket

We're just a few weeks out from Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix, and if you didn't think they'd find some ways to top the spectacle that was last year's race, I'd like to introduce you to a ticket that comes with a free Aston Martin Vanquish…

The only catch is that it costs $1,000,000.

Last year's race marked F1's return to Sin City after a couple of races in the early '80s, but it was the first time that they hit the city streets and the famed Las Vegas Strip.

The race — while controversial among the locals — was a success in that it got the series a ton of eyeballs, and the racing itself turned out to be great.

One of the wild things about the race has been some of the absurd ticket packages that have been offered, and the "Aston Martin Million Dollar Package" might be the wildest.

According to Forbes, the British sports car maker and Formula 1 team have partnered to offer a package that includes a private flight for you and five pals to Vegas for the race where you'll be picked up in an Aston Martin and driven to the Fontainebleau Las Vegas for a five-night stay in the hotel's Fleur de Lis Chateau three-bedroom suite.

Then, you'll get a $20,000 food and beverage credit, a VIP table at LIV Las Vegas, another $20,000 resort credit, seats in the Fontainebleau Race Club Suite for the entire weekend, and more.

And then the cherry on top: an Aston Martin Vanquish which starts at $434,000.

In all honesty, your million dollars goes a long way here… but it's still a million dollars.

Maybe for $2 million, Lawrence Stroll will let you take his son's race seat for the weekend. Who knows, you might wind up being good enough to get yourself a gig.