New York Yankees' Aaron Judge Joining 'PAW Patrol' Universe

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge, a strong contender for the AL MVP award, is taking a break from his outstanding season to join a new superteam.

Judge, 32, will be joining the "PAW Patrol" universe by making a special appearance in the "Rubble & Crew" episode scheduled for later this month, which will surely make for a howl-arious cameo.

"PAW Patrol" has taken off as this generation's "SpongeBob SquarePants," so kids watching this special Judge cameo will likely remember him as the character from "Rubble" rather than a top-5 all-time Yankee.

The episode's description reads (via Nickelodeon):

"Former American League MVP and Captain of the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge, will make a guest appearance as himself in Rubble & Crew ‘The Crew Builds a Ballpark,’ premiering Monday, Aug. 26. Judge’s real-life pet dachshunds Penny and Gus are also featured in the episode, with Judge’s wife, Samantha Judge, as the guest voice of Penny.

"The episode follows Rubble who must come up with a plan to help Judge, his favorite baseball superstar, when he can’t get out of town to participate in the home run derby. Rubble and his crew must bring their can-do attitude and creative problem-solving to the field to build a stadium right in Builder Cove to host the derby."

READ: Aaron Judge May Be Having A Better Season Than His Record-Setting Year In 2022

Making a cameo in a kids' show is a significant milestone for any sports superstar. It will be interesting to see if Judge's cameo will outshine LeBron James' appearance in "Teen Titans Go!" or if his performance will be on par with those of Damian Lillard, Paul George, and Kyrie Irving in "We Bare Bears."

Judge's cameo in a "Rubble" episode is scheduled to air on Nickelodeon on Aug. 26 (via Paramount Plus), and both kids and adults will be familiar with Judge's game after the episode.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela