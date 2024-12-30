Wisconsin Football Hit With More Problems, Program On Brink Of Collapse

Wisconsin's football program simply can't seem to stay out of trouble and drama.

The Badgers have had more than 20 players flee for the transfer portal since the end of last season, and one of the biggest names is Xavier Lucas.

The freshman CB appeared to be a major piece of Wisconsin's defense moving forward, and he has serious NFL potential.

That's why his exit was so shocking and devastating, and things have now taken another twist.

Xavier Lucas says Wisconsin won't let him transfer.

Despite announcing his intention to transfer back on December 19th, Lucas is claiming that Wisconsin is refusing to release him into the transfer portal nearly two weeks later.

"I still intend to transfer, but at the moment Wisconsin is refusing to release me into the transfer portal. I’ve met all NCAA requirements of the transfer portal process. I’ve yet to be put into the transfer portal by Wisconsin which is impeding my ability to speak with schools," Lucas tweeted Friday.

You can see his mega-viral tweet below. It's been seen by more than 4.2 million people on X as of publication.

Colten Bartholomew reported the main issue is an alleged deal existing between Lucas and the program the school expects honored.

"BadgerExtra sources contend that Lucas had a signed deal in place with the program and the Badgers believe Lucas must honor it," Bartholomew reported after the tweet went viral.

It now appears the two sides are in a standoff that might get very ugly.

The situation is just the latest drama the Badgers likely don't want anything to do with. The team has seen around two dozen players leave, and it's now facing down serious issues with the talented freshman. It will be fascinating to see how head coach Luke Fickell manages to smooth the situation over. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.