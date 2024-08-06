Serena Williams Shamed By X Community Note, Clarifying Her Story About Bad Treatment At Hotel

No one is immune to getting Community Noted.

Serena Williams recently appeared in Paris for the Summer Olympic Games. The tennis legend gave an update on her visit by posting a jaw-dropping review of a Parisian hotel on social media. She claimed that she and her family were 'rejected' service at the rooftop restaurant.

READ: Serena Williams Publicly Hits Back At Paris Hotel That Denied Her Service

The hotel was hit with a P.R. nightmare for ‘mistreating’ Serena until more details emerged about the visit.

The Peninsula Paris apologized to Williams, but they noted in the apology that their rejection was due to a fully booked evening.

Serena's account suggested more mistreatment than what happened.

Williams' review — posted out on X and fit with ‘rolling eye' emojis — read, "Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to the rooftop to eat in (an) empty restaurant of nicer places, but never with my kids. Always a first."

Now, Williams' post looks like a bad attempt at smearing the hotel for not moving mountains at her request.

As a result, her post was hit with social media's unofficial Scarlet Letter: the dreaded Community Note on X, which forced much-needed clarification on Williams' post.

The Note read, "Serena was not ‘denied access.’ Rather, the restaurant was fully booked."

As usual, the Note was a great visual gag.

Bad look for Serena Williams, barring more revelatory details? Probably.

Then again, where would American sports be without our entitled stars? Give ‘em top government clearance while we're at it.

Folks had strong reactions to Williams' Smollett story in Paris.

"Oh no they treated you like you were one of the common folk?! Did you tell them who you are?" a follower responded.

Another added, "There might be something else going on in Paris…. Maybe not everything is about you? Just a thought."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela