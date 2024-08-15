WWE Legend Randy Orton Answers 'F**k LeBron' In NBA Goat Debate Vs. Michael Jordan

Published|Updated

Living legend and 10-time WWE champ Randy Orton is firmly planted in the anti-LeBron James camp of NBA fans.

As for Orton's answer to the LeBron James versus Michael Jordan NBA GOAT debate, the wrestling champ has one quick answer: "F**k LeBron!" 

How old school of Orton …

World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton poses for photographers during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Super Showdown event in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah late on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP via Getty Images)

Appearing on the "What Do You Wanna Talk About" podcast with Cody Rhodes, Orton gave his NSFW response to the debate, surely setting off the new school of NBA fans.

Orton didn't let Rhoades finish his line of questioning before ripping into James. 

"There’s a GOAT conversation between Michael Jordan and LeBron James…"

WATCH:



"F**k LeBron," answered The Legend Killer.

There's a hint of sadness for LeBron in this GOAT debate: playing more than 20 seasons, devoid of a big injury, in the league with some of the greatest honors in basketball attributed to his name but still playing second, third or lower-fiddle to fellow NBA greats.

OutKick's Ricky Cobb gave his own answer to the long-contested debate.

"I will go to my grave saying LeBron James is a Corvette and Jordan is a Lambo," Cobb said. "Jordan is on a different level."

DENVER - LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers walks back to his bench while playing the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter during game two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 22, 2024. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Only a legend can judge a legend; safe to say Orton's got full autonomy to say whatever he wants about LeBron.

No matter how hard LeBron tries, James often falls short of being compared to an M.J. or Kobe. 

Even fellow legend Shaquille O'Neal attested to the lack of edge that James lacked over his competitors. Shaq previously attributed this to James' persona in the league, taking on the "nice guy" role, whereas guys like Kobe and Jordan were ready to run over their competition and back the truck up for another bulldozing.

Ricky Stakes His Claim In The Jordan LeBron GOAT Debate | The Ricky Cobb Show

As previously covered by OutKick's Amber Harding Snyder, Orton is known as the youngest world champion in WWE history, winning at age 24. He made his WWE debut in 2002 in the Evolution faction with Triple H, a.k.a. Paul Levesque, Ric Flair and Batista. Orton made his last appearance on May 20, 2022, on an episode of SmackDown, suffering through crippling back injuries that made him go out for good.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Randy Orton makes his way to the ring during SmackDown at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on May 10, 2024. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick - living in Southern California.

All about Jeopardy, sports, Thai food, Jiu-Jitsu, faith. I've watched every movie, ever. (@alejandroaveela, via X)