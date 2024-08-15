WWE Legend Randy Orton Answers 'F**k LeBron' In NBA Goat Debate Vs. Michael Jordan

Living legend and 10-time WWE champ Randy Orton is firmly planted in the anti-LeBron James camp of NBA fans.

As for Orton's answer to the LeBron James versus Michael Jordan NBA GOAT debate, the wrestling champ has one quick answer: "F**k LeBron!"

How old school of Orton …

Appearing on the "What Do You Wanna Talk About" podcast with Cody Rhodes, Orton gave his NSFW response to the debate, surely setting off the new school of NBA fans.

Orton didn't let Rhoades finish his line of questioning before ripping into James.

"There’s a GOAT conversation between Michael Jordan and LeBron James…"

WATCH:





"F**k LeBron," answered The Legend Killer.

There's a hint of sadness for LeBron in this GOAT debate: playing more than 20 seasons, devoid of a big injury, in the league with some of the greatest honors in basketball attributed to his name but still playing second, third or lower-fiddle to fellow NBA greats.

OutKick's Ricky Cobb gave his own answer to the long-contested debate.

"I will go to my grave saying LeBron James is a Corvette and Jordan is a Lambo," Cobb said. "Jordan is on a different level."

Only a legend can judge a legend; safe to say Orton's got full autonomy to say whatever he wants about LeBron.

No matter how hard LeBron tries, James often falls short of being compared to an M.J. or Kobe.

Even fellow legend Shaquille O'Neal attested to the lack of edge that James lacked over his competitors. Shaq previously attributed this to James' persona in the league, taking on the "nice guy" role, whereas guys like Kobe and Jordan were ready to run over their competition and back the truck up for another bulldozing.

As previously covered by OutKick's Amber Harding Snyder, Orton is known as the youngest world champion in WWE history, winning at age 24. He made his WWE debut in 2002 in the Evolution faction with Triple H, a.k.a. Paul Levesque, Ric Flair and Batista. Orton made his last appearance on May 20, 2022, on an episode of SmackDown, suffering through crippling back injuries that made him go out for good.

