WTF Happened To Former NFL QB Alex Smith's Leg

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith's leg looks frightening.

Smith has been out of the league since 2021 but sparked serious questions concerning his right leg after sharing a photo on Instagram.

The disfigured leg looked like a mutation, with Smith's right shin awkwardly bulging out of his leg.

"Probably should've put some sunscreen on it," Smith captioned his photo.

According to the Daily Mail, Smith, 40, developed necrotizing fasciitis and required 17 surgeries over a grueling 9-month period. Turns out Smith's leg was also aggravated by intense cycling — a hobby the 16-year NFL adopted after his career. For a guy who almost lost his leg entirely (fearing amputation was needed during a major injury years ago), Smith's doing alright.

In 2018, Smith suffered a spiral and compound fracture to his tibia and fibula in his right leg. Smith made a full recovery and returned for the 2020 season to win Comeback Player of the Year.

