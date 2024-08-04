WTF Happened To Former NFL QB Alex Smith's Leg

Published|Updated

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith's leg looks frightening.

Smith has been out of the league since 2021 but sparked serious questions concerning his right leg after sharing a photo on Instagram. 

The disfigured leg looked like a mutation, with Smith's right shin awkwardly bulging out of his leg. 

Instagram: alexsmith11

Instagram: alexsmith11

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 14: Former NFL player and current NFL analyst Alex Smith looks on before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"Probably should've put some sunscreen on it," Smith captioned his photo.

According to the Daily Mail, Smith, 40, developed necrotizing fasciitis and required 17 surgeries over a grueling 9-month period. Turns out Smith's leg was also aggravated by intense cycling — a hobby the 16-year NFL adopted after his career. For a guy who almost lost his leg entirely (fearing amputation was needed during a major injury years ago), Smith's doing alright.

In 2018, Smith suffered a spiral and compound fracture to his tibia and fibula in his right leg. Smith made a full recovery and returned for the 2020 season to win Comeback Player of the Year. 

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 11:  Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a touchdown as the Chiefs defeat the San Diego Chargers 33-27 to win the game in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan. Known for having watched every movie and constant craving for dessert. @alejandroaveela (on X)