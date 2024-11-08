World Series Champion Dodgers Could Add The Top Two Pitchers Available

The Los Angeles Dodgers just won the World Series, have Shohei Ohtani locked up for the next nine seasons, and one of the top farm systems in baseball. And they might be looking to get even better in 2025.

It's yet to be determined if 23-year-old Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki will be posted to sign with Major League teams this offseason, but regardless, a new report puts the Dodgers at the front of the list to make a deal for the other top starting pitcher available.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Friday that the Chicago White Sox openly discussed trading Garrett Crochet at the recently completed general manager meetings. Crochet was dominant last year in 146 innings, with over 200 strikeouts, a 2.69 FIP and stellar 29.6 K-BB%.

And the Dodgers might already be the favorite to trade for him. "The White Sox have openly told teams he's available and are expected to trade him at the end of the winter meetings, with the Philadelphia Phillies and Dodgers the most aggressive," Nightengale wrote.

"A long list of teams have expressed interest," White Sox GM Chris Getz explained at the GM meetings. "The right players have to be there. We are focusing on position-player return. We can’t force anything. That is clear."

Garrett Crochet Would Help Stabilize Dodgers Rotation

The Dodgers already knew they'd need starting pitching help in the offseason after a litany of injuries in 2024. Then Shohei Ohtani tore his labrum during the World Series, and that need only intensified.

The team says it expects Ohtani to be able to pitch relatively early in the season, but virtually every starter currently under contract is either returning from injury, or suffered one in 2024.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto missed time with a strained rotator cuff. Tony Gonsolin is returning from Tommy John. Dustin May is returning from Tommy John and a torn esophagus. Clayton Kershaw just had two surgeries, and there's no indication yet when he'll be ready. Bobby Miller missed time with an injury, and was ineffective after returning. River Ryan and Gavin Stone are out for 2025 already. Tyler Glasnow didn't pitch after August thanks to an elbow injury.

If all those pitchers get and stay healthy, the Dodgers' rotation is already good enough to win another NL West title. But that's a massive if. Their interest in Sasaki and Crochet then, makes sense considering how many question marks they're facing.

The Dodgers also have any number of young position players that could be dealt for Crochet, though then again, so do the Phillies. The winter meetings this year run from December 8-12 in Dallas, so fans won't have to wait long to see what the White Sox do.