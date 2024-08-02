WNBA's Brittney Griner Reacts To Marine Paul Whelan's Release From Russian Captivity

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is celebrating the release of U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, 54, after a deal was announced to release Whelan from Russian detainment.

Whelan, long held in Russian captivity for "spying," was released as part of a major trade. Also included in the swap with Russia was Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal who was arrested in 2023 for espionage and recently sentenced to 16 years in a Russian penal colony. Whelan received a 16-year sentence on spying charges in June 2020.

The international swap announced on Thursday was described as the biggest trade with Russia since the Cold War.

Paul Whelan Returns To The U.S., Two Years After Brittney Griner Trade

Griner, 32, previously spent 10 months in Russian captivity and was released in December 2022 — culpable of bringing a THC vape pen to a Russian airport while playing basketball overseas.

A prisoner swap with Russia allowed Griner to return home, while Whalen, who had been detained for over five years for espionage, remained in captivity until he was finally released. Upon returning to the United States, Griner expressed remorse over Whelan's captivity in Russia and begged the Biden administration to bring the Marine home.

READ: Brittney Griner's Appeal Of 9-Year Prison Sentence Denied In Russian Court

Speaking from the Paris Summer Games on Thursday, Griner reacted to Whelan's return.

The American was ecstatic.

"Great day. It’s a great day. It’s a great day," Griner said. "We’ll talk more about it later. But head over heels happy for the families right now. Any day that Americans come home, that’s a win. That’s a win."

Griner and Team USA Women's Basketball played Team Belgium on Thursday, winning 87-74 and advancing to the quarterfinals.

Whelan's return became a serious question mark for the U.S. government after it fought tooth and nail to bring back Griner on a 1-for-1 deal. The controversial prisoner swap involving Griner in 2022 sparked criticism for heavily favoring the Russians.

Big Price To Pay

After months of inactivity, questioning from Griner's family, and an uproar from the WNBA, the Biden administration responded by acquiescing to Russia's hefty demands, releasing an infamous Russian arms dealer nicknamed "The Merchant of Death" in exchange for Griner and excluding Whelan.

Griner was also pressed at the time of her captivity for previously kneeling for the national anthem back in the States.

Experiencing the harsh conditions inside a Russian penal colony made Brittney Griner develop a newfound appreciation for America — she even wrote a book about it.

READ: Brittney Griner's Wife Pushing For Paul Whelan's Release From Russia

According to the NYT, this week's prisoner swap, "included 24 prisoners from the United States, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Russia … Sixteen people were released from Russian custody in exchange for eight people freed by the West."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela