WNBA Returns Thursday, But Will People Tune In With Football Starting?

Now that the Olympics are over, the WNBA is set to return on Thursday.

The league had a ton of momentum, drawing eyeballs like never before. Certainly, the Team USA Olympic gold might help boost excitement coming out of the break.

Although, the ratings for the gold medal game weren't that impressive. Yes, 7.8 million Americans tuned in and that's alot.

But the same number tuned in back in 2021 to watch the women win gold and none of that carried over to the WNBA.

If anything, the fact that the Olympic gold medal game failed to draw more viewers than the latest iteration (and had the lowest viewership since 2008) is a bad sign for the league.

Some Americans might have lost interest, having not seen Catilin Clark play in nearly a month.

Clearly, not having her on the Team USA Olympics roster cost the team massive viewership numbers.

People are going to tune in for Clark, just like they did when she played in college, and just as they have since she joined the WNBA.

The problem is that this is the first time that Clark is going up against football in a battle for media attention and viewership.

The college basketball tournament, obviously, does not coincide with football.

The early part of the WNBA season doesn't either.

But it will compete with football for the rest of the year, since the WNBA regular season doesn't end until mid-September and the playoffs will go into late October.

And that's the one factor that's hard to predict. As popular as Caitlin Clark is among Americans, is she popular enough to draw eyeballs during football season?

Football is, by far, the most popular sport in the United States. The college football regular season kicks off next Saturday and gets into full swing the following weekend.

The NFL is just three weeks away from its opening game, with the Ravens visiting the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs.

Then, there's an NFL game in Brazil that Friday (Packers vs. Eagles), followed by a full slate of college football on Saturday, a full slate of NFL action on Sunday, then a Monday Night Football matchup between the Jets and 49ers.

Can the WNBA break through and continue to generate viewers once football gets going?

I have my doubts.