WNBA Player Wonders Why Elon Musk Isn't Asked 'To Go Back To Africa' After Funding Bill Gets Passed

WNBA player Natasha Cloud celebrated the passing of a stopgap funding bill by questioning when Elon Musk will be asked to leave the United States and return to Africa while taking shots at billionaires. The Phoenix Mercury guard fired off quite a collection of tweets insinuating that she knows how the government works far better than others.

The stopgap bill was opposed by many Republican leaders, with President-Elect Donald Trump and Musk leading the rebellion against the initial plan to avert a partial government shutdown.

That bill would have extended current government funding levels until March 14. Republican hardliners were angered by what they saw as unrelated measures attached to the bill, like a pay raise for congressional lawmakers, pay raises for congressional workers, and more.

That bill was scrapped as Trump and Musk threatened to force out of office any lawmaker who did not support pairing a CR with action on the debt limit. Eventually, the House passed the bill, with zero Democrats voting against it.

The bill was passed in the early morning of December 21, but Cloud didn't share her thoughts until mid-afternoon on the 22nd. For someone so on top of the inner workings of the U.S. government, it's interesting that she'd hold off on her reaction for over 24 hours. Surely she didn't read a headline and then react negatively because Trump and Musk were involved.

Nevertheless, Cloud wondered when Musk, a U.S. citizen, would be asked to leave the country.

Cloud hasn't exactly been a fan of the United States, her home country, in recent months.

After Trump won the election, she got incredibly dramatic on social media while complaining about how horrible the "roots" of America are.

"The privilege of celebrating rn is exactly what’s wrong with us as people," she added. "I am truly worried about my fundamental human rights."

"Racism, misogyny, and hatred of women are so deeply rooted into everything that is America. Until we fix the roots…it will never grow."

According to Cloud, Trump defeated Kamala Harris because the U.S. is filled with nothing but racists and misogynists. What an original thought that definitely hasn't been spewed for the last decade.