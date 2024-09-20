Caitlin Clark Is Nowhere To Be Found On WNBA's Latest Graphic Promoting The Playoffs

The WNBA playoffs are here to cap off the biggest season in the league's history from an attention standpoint, largely thanks to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

So, take a wild guess as to who got left off the league's social media graphic promoting the postseason.

Uh… they have to be clowning us at this point, right?

Congratulations to Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell on making the graphic, but not going with Clark is just an insane way to not utilize one of the WNBA's biggest assets, and fans noticed.

By this point, we all know that many in the WNBA orbit are not fans of Caitlin Clark. But the self-sabotage by going out of their way to not use her to promote what will without a doubt be the most-watched playoffs in the league's history is crazy.

It's hard to wrap your head around any other league doing something like this. For the NFL, NHL, MLB, and even the NBA, if a player is popular, they're going to leverage all of that popularity that they can to help the league.

It's especially wild when Clark had a record-breaking rookie campaign and is one half of the best rivalry the league has potentially ever had. The Clark-Angel Reese rivalry is the kind of thing that can build a league. It makes me think of the Sidney Crosby-Alex Ovechkin rivalry that got the NHL through the rough couple of years immediately after the lockout.

But using a rivalry to get people psyched about the league doesn't work if you treat one of the players involved like Lady Voldemort; "She who shall not be named."

The WNBA's inability to see the big picture and realize that the long-term sustainability of the league involves leveraging Clark's popularity instead of pretending it isn't a thing is truly mind-boggling.