WNBA Quietly Changed Award Name To Be More Politically Correct

The WNBA handed out its Sixth Player of the Year award on Friday night, and it went to Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes.

The award is essentially the same as the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. So, why isn't the WNBA award called the "Sixth Woman of the Year"?

Well, it used to be called that. Up until 2020, the award was exclusively called "Sixth Woman of the Year." Then, mysteriously, in 2021, Kelsey Plum was awarded the "Sixth Player of the Year" mantle.

But in the WNBA press release in 2021, there are still several mentions of "Sixth Woman of the Year" even though the headline read: "Kelsey Plum Named 2021 Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year."

However, that changed completely in 2022. Brionna Jones won the award and the word "woman" is not used a single time in the official WNBA press release.

That trend has continued through 2024, and some outlets even refer to Tiffany Hayes as the WNBA "Sixth Person of the Year."

OutKick reached out to the WNBA to ask about the award, and they clarified that it is called "Sixth Player of the Year" and the use of "Sixth Person" is incorrect.

However, when asked about why the name of the award was changed, the WNBA did not respond.

Of course, the reason for the change is obvious. The WNBA is all-in on left-wing identity politics and "political correctness."

Why does that matter? Well, there are players in the WNBA who don't necessarily "identify as women."

That seems strange, of course, since the "W" in the WNBA stands for "Women's."

But you have players like Brittney Griner who wants her new child to call her "Pops" instead of "Mom." The term "pops" is usually used for the father of a child, so it stands to reason that Griner doesn't see herself as a woman, per se.

Thus, the WNBA doesn't want to "discriminate" against any of the women who might win the award by calling them "women."

Weird, huh?