WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart Says Family Has Received Hateful Threats

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart shared her distress over a recent hate message, including a death threat, received by her and her spouse, Marta Xargay Casademont.

An email received by the family allegedly read: "I hope someone shoots your wife dead." More threats were sent to Stewart, suggesting violence against the family.

The heckler, who has a history of online harassment, according to the New York Post, reportedly threatened Stewart's family, which includes the couple's two kids.

Speaking with Malika Andrews on ESPN, Stewart announced that the family is putting off any immediate action and allowing the league to handle the situation involving the heckler.

"We love that people are engaged in our sport, but not to the point that there's threats or harassment or homophobic comments being made," Stewart said on Tuesday, appearing on NBA Today.

Stewart and the Liberty are chasing the franchise's first WNBA title, tied 1-1 in a series against the Minnesota Lynx.

Playing in their fifth WNBA Finals, the Liberty currently holds the most appearances without a championship in the entire league.

"We're just continuing to let the league know — they're handling it — but also just continuing to use this platform to make sure everyone knows that it's unacceptable to bring to this sport and into the world."

Stewart, 30, and Casademont, 33, got married in July 2021.

Casademont is a retired Spanish pro hooper. Stewart, an eight-year WNBA vet, is a two-time champion, six-time All-Star and two-time WNBA MVP.

"I don't look at all my (social media direct) messages, but the fact that it came directly to Marta's email is something she couldn't not see," Stewart added. "The level of closeness was a little bit different and I think that we want to make sure obviously that myself and Marta are OK, but our kids are the ones who are safest."



