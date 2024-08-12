Wisconsin QB Battle Gets Significant Update

It appears there's been a significant momentum shift in Wisconsin's QB battle.

Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke and redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke have been battling it out for the QB1 role since spring, and it's arguably the most heated QB battle in all of college football.

Locke appeared to have a most consistent and stable spring. Van Dyke came on strong over the summer into August with the expectation he'd be QB1 for the Badgers.

Well, it appears that he's taken a big step forward.

Tyler Van Dyke dominates QB1 reps for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Despite Braedyn Locke throwing everything he could at Van Dyke, it appears the former Miami starter has finally pulled away in the battle.

TVD took every single first team rep during a Sunday scrimmage. With the season a little more than a couple weeks out, it feels like that's a good sign head coach Luke Fickell has made his call.

Fickell might not have made an official announcement, but giving one guy every single first team rep would certainly indicate the battle between Locke and TVD is over.

At the very least, TVD has pulled way to the point Locke is no longer getting first team reps. At this point, it would be very surprising if Van Dyke wasn't QB1 when the season opened.

The biggest question fans now have is whether Van Dyke can live up to the expectations and hype. The Badgers had a very disappointing 2023 campaign in Fickell's first year with the program. Fans expect and deserve better. TVD is now tasked with leading the offense. We'll see how it goes, but there's no doubt he will have immense pressure on his shoulders. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.