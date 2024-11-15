Wisconsin Fans Behave In Pathetic Fashion Ahead Of Huge Game

Wisconsin football fans, once again, are behaving like cowards going into a big game.

One of the most unfortunate developments of this football season when it comes to Badgers fans is the fact there's a lot of weakness.

As Wisconsin fans know, I'm a Wisconsin man. I graduated from Wisconsin, bleed red and white, the Badgers are a huge part of my family and culture and the expectation when I do anything in life is that it's going to work. I'm going to win.

That's the blue-collar working class mentality that people in the great state of Wisconsin have long prided themselves on.

Wisconsin fans show zero confidence ahead of playing Oregon.

It appears that attitude has slipped away going all the way back to the start of the season, and it's hit an embarrassing tone ahead of playing Oregon.

The Badgers welcome top-ranked Oregon to Madison under the lights Saturday night at Camp Randall. It's the kind of game fans should be unbelievably excited for because it represents the chance to earn a Luke Fickell era-defining win.

I'm certainly juiced and already have my plans locked in. I expect to win whenever the Badgers take the field. Unfortunately, the snowflake generation is just hoping to keep the game close.

A Reddit thread of fans debating expectations for the game is honestly one of the most pathetic things I've ever read. Nobody is giving Wisconsin a chance. Best case scenario, people are just hoping to keep the game close.

Read some of the comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Fickell has literally only won one big game in his career. It won't be close, we won't win. We will get thrashed and, frankly, the worse we get thrashed the sooner we'll see the end of this idiotic regime.

Be better than Gary Andersen vs Ohio State

Beating the spread. Which frankly isn't that large

Probably this. Losing by 7-10 at home to the #1 team in the country, no shame in that.

Would be nice to see any sustained drives end in a touchdown. It's really hard to watch games where you feel you have no chance of scoring

I would say win the turnover battle (currently 102nd in turnover margin per game), create some havoc plays (currently 116th in total havoc plays and 108th in sacks per game), have some longer drives where we move the chains a few times (70th in time of possession). Also.. please please please just play pissed off and show some fight.

Keeping them under 35 points (under 30 would be even better) and having our offense put up over 20 would be a huge confidence boost going into the final two games of the season. We’ve beaten #1 teams under the lights at Camp Randall before, but if the above scenario happens, I’ll come away satisfied.

Probably the same as Penn State. Hang in there for the first half, but make them work for the win. Eventually their players will wear ours down

They have scored 30+ points in every conference game. They beat every conference opponent, aside from Ohio State, by more than 20. No one but Ohio State and Boise State has even reached 20 points against them. The people in here suggesting we should play a close 7-10 point game where we score a bunch have not watched Oregon, at least not enough. They are the most balanced team right now, they don’t have a major weakness. There will be no wins on the scoreboard, the only wins will be in how we play. Less drops by the receivers, creating more running lanes for our RBs, having sustained drives, keeping the game competitive for the first quarter, Tackling… at all, winning the turnover margin. This will be a loss, we won’t win, we haven’t beaten a top 5 team in over a decade, and I know this because Chryst never beat a top 5 team during his time as our HC (0-5). Let’s hope we can at least look decent to impress that one QB prospect who is visiting, that might actually be the most important thing in this entire game. Good news though, after next year we won’t play Oregon again for 2-3 years, so that’s something.

Scoring one touchdown will be a win.

I just wanna watch a game where I don't have to buy another tv after

Locke throwing five interceptions, and negative team rushing yards. I don't want Longo to be able to point to anything positive at this point. The case for firing him needs to be as strong as possible.

Cover the spread and hold Oregon under 35.

I would like the passing game to look competent against tough competition.

Playing D with strong penetration. Do not allow big plays on Defense. Wear down their D Line and Linebackers. Winning the turnover battle (some by luck or fortune). Dominating Special Teams.

Not getting boat raced like Ohio State in 2022.

Literally just keep them under 24 pts

Pathetic. Absolutely pathetic. It's a damn good thing the guys in WWII didn't have this weak attitude or we wouldn't have ever liberated Europe.

If the boys at NASA had a "let's hope for the best!" attitude, we'd never have gone to the moon. I do not know what has happened to a once proud fanbase.

It's honestly embarrassing for the entire state and university, and for older Wisconsin fans, it's beyond infuriating. Why even bother taking the field Saturday night? Why even play the damn game?

If fans have resigned themselves to Oregon winning no matter what, then the students should just get their backpack and spend Saturday night at the library.

Oregon is a great team. The Ducks are the number one team in America and certainly appear to be the most complete program in America. Nobody will be surprised if Dan Lanning and his team win the national championship. This is the type of matchup fans should be incredibly amped up for. Embrace the challenge or get lost. It's that simple. I'm sick and tired of the weak attitude that has become a cancer among fans. Win or lose, you take the field prepared and expecting to win. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.