Wisconsin Coach Gets Major Endorsement As Program On Brink Of Disaster

Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell might be in hot water with fans, but he has the support of a major former star player.

Fickell is fresh off an incredibly disappointing 5-7 season, and is just 13-13 since taking over the Badgers. To say the Fickell era is off to a slow start would be a massive understatement.

It hasn't gone at all as fans expected, and I know that because I've been locked in every step of the way.

Have there been serious QB injuries in both of his seasons? Yes, but that excuse only goes so far. It's time for him to figure out a way to win or the situation in Madison is going to deteriorate rapidly.

Luke Fickell gets endorsement from Hunter Wohler.

While fans are down and out, former superstar safety Hunter Wohler is encouraging people to keep the faith and throwing his full support behind Fickell. Wohler, who just finished his career this past season, was one of the best Wisconsin defensive players of the past two decades. His words carry a lot of weight.

"We went through some stuff. But, coach Fick’s a great dude and a great coach. He wants the best for his entire team. Me and him got along really well, and saw eye-to-eye on a lot of things. I think he’s going to get that program in the right direction. Sadly, I won’t be there for when that happens, but he’ll get them straight," the future NFL player told Wisconsin Sports Heroics reporter Matt Lombardo.

The talented defensive back was asked how the program could get back on track and return to its winning ways. He had a simple answer.

"I think just competing every day and understanding that every day that you come in the building, you know that you have to workout and to train to win. There’s someone else training just as hard. That has to be the message for them this offseason. It’s about ‘We’re not where we want to be, and we have to do a lot more to get there,'" the former Badgers standout explained.

While Wohler's endorsement is great - it will certainly matter to some fans - the only thing that matters is showing significant improvement in 2025.

Wisconsin fans are understanding people, but even the generosity of the Badger State has its limits. I'd say Badgers fans have met them after finishing last season 5-7.

There was a time when Wisconsin was a lock to win 10 games a year and play in a great bowl game. Do you know the last time that happened?

It was 2019. That feels like a different lifetime at this point.

What do you think Fickell's future holds in Madison? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.