College Basketball Player Throws Down Outrageous Dunk, Humiliates Opponent: WATCH

Wisconsin guard John Tonje threw down one of the most outrageous dunks you'll see this season.

The Badgers improved to 14-3 on the season after a hard-fought 70-68 win over the Buckeyes. Wisconsin's football team might be a joke, but Greg Gard has the basketball program rolling.

That includes six straight wins, and a highlight reel play that will stick with Tonje for the rest of his career.

MADISON, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 14: John Tonje #9 of the Wisconsin Badgers makes a three point shot during the second half of the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Kohl Center on January 14, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Wisconsin star John Tonje throws down unreal dunk.

Tonje, who is listed at 6'5", blew past an OSU defender, hit the baseline and scooped under the rim for a reverse dunk with a display of athleticism that will put your jaw on the floor.

To make matters even better, Tonje did it right on the face of 7'1" Ivan Njegovan. The OSU center is eight inches taller, and it made absolutely no difference.

Check out the incredible video below.

That, my friends, is the kind of dunk you might see once every few years coming out of the Big Ten. That's legit NBA dunk contest athleticism, and the fact Tonje went up against someone eight inches taller is nothing short of incredible.

I know I'm a Wisconsin man, but anyone with a brain can watch that dunk and know it's impressive. Plus, Wisconsin fans rarely see anything like this.

Bo Ryan - the greatest coach in program history - won games by grinding opponents down with strength and fundamentals. Athleticism wasn't high on the priority list. It's a bit different this season under Gard's watch.

MADISON, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 14: John Tonje #9 of the Wisconsin Badgers drives to the basket during the second half of the game on Micah Parrish #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Kohl Center on January 14, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)



David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.