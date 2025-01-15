College Basketball Player Throws Down Outrageous Dunk, Humiliates Opponent: WATCH

Wisconsin guard John Tonje threw down one of the most outrageous dunks you'll see this season.

The Badgers improved to 14-3 on the season after a hard-fought 70-68 win over the Buckeyes. Wisconsin's football team might be a joke, but Greg Gard has the basketball program rolling.

That includes six straight wins, and a highlight reel play that will stick with Tonje for the rest of his career.

Wisconsin star John Tonje throws down unreal dunk.

Tonje, who is listed at 6'5", blew past an OSU defender, hit the baseline and scooped under the rim for a reverse dunk with a display of athleticism that will put your jaw on the floor.

To make matters even better, Tonje did it right on the face of 7'1" Ivan Njegovan. The OSU center is eight inches taller, and it made absolutely no difference.

Check out the incredible video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That, my friends, is the kind of dunk you might see once every few years coming out of the Big Ten. That's legit NBA dunk contest athleticism, and the fact Tonje went up against someone eight inches taller is nothing short of incredible.

I know I'm a Wisconsin man, but anyone with a brain can watch that dunk and know it's impressive. Plus, Wisconsin fans rarely see anything like this.

Bo Ryan - the greatest coach in program history - won games by grinding opponents down with strength and fundamentals. Athleticism wasn't high on the priority list. It's a bit different this season under Gard's watch.

What did you think of Tonje taking to the air? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.