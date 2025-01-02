College Hockey Powerhouse Unveils Iced Out Uniforms: PHOTOS

The Wisconsin Badgers will be iced out this weekend in the Frozen Confines series.

The men's and women's teams both play at Wrigley Field this Saturday against Michigan State and Ohio State, respectively.

Is there anything cooler than outdoor hockey in January? I think the answer to that question is very easy, and it's no.

Wisconsin unveils awesome uniforms for Frozen Confines series.

What do you need for an outdoor series being played in front of the college hockey world? Great uniforms, and the Badgers didn't disappoint.

The women's team - a powerhouse with seven national titles since 2006 - will wear white uniforms that are dripping in ice.

Give them a look below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The men's team - a powerhouse ten years ago that has unfortunately dropped off - will wear red alternate uniforms that are pretty cool.

However, I have to give the women's team the win on this one. The whites are way smoother than the red.

Seriously, how awesome are the white ones? Both have a great vintage feel, but the whites just hit differently.

They are going to look incredible on Wrigley Field when the Badgers take the ice Saturday against Ohio State.

Also, if you're not familiar with Wisconsin's women's coach Mark Johnson, I suggest you dust off your DVD copy of "Miracle" and give it a watch. He's the man who spearheaded Team USA's gold medal run during the 1980 Olympics at Lake Placid.

He went from being an American hockey star to pumping out national titles in Madison, and turning the Badgers into the most dominant program in America over the past 18 or so years.

He's also just an incredibly down to Earth dude who is unbelievably nice.

Which uniforms do you think look better? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.