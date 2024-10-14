Wisconsin Football Fans Have Surprising Reaction To Blowout Win

Are Wisconsin football fans all the way back in on Luke Fickell and the state of the program?

The Badgers rocked Rutgers 42-7 on Saturday, despite being underdogs on the road. The win comes after a 52-6 victory over Purdue.

Fans had fallen on hard times after tough losses to Alabama and USC. It appeared a revolt was imminent. Now, the program is 4-2 and has outscored opponents 94-13 over the past two games.

Wisconsin fans have a change of tune after back-to-back blowout wins.

It's amazing how short of a memory college football fans have. Wisconsin fans were calling for OC Phil Longo to be fired just a couple weeks ago.

Now, people are singing the coaching staff's praises after Braedyn Locke and company balled out. Check out some of the reactions floating around Reddit below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Even though we haven't looked all that competitive against top ranked teams this season, starting to dominate teams like Purdue and Rutgers is a really good sign that we're moving in the right direction.

The new Ground Raid offense is good

Ground Invasion

Two 40+ pt wins in a row. Definitely a good feeling. Let’s just hope Evanston doesn’t return to being a house of horrors for us next week.

94 points scored, only 13 given up in the last two games. Outstanding turnaround here in Madison.

back on the right trajectory these last couple weeks, not sure how the absence of our stars is helping but we’re in rhythm

Younger guys are showing out. With the injuries this offense is really young

We have improved and need to beat Northwestern there.

Holy crap... Only thing i could do is look at the score. Was it a Dairy Raid kind of day or what?

Run game dominated and it was really just the defense totally shutting them down. Locke looked good with the exception of the pick

Nothing like a couple of blowouts to right the ship. Do it to Northwestern next week, we're 5-2 which is honestly where we should be

I’m feeling better about this team, as my goal is literally just to be bowl eligible I still wish we played some plays under center. I hate running out of the shotgun on 3rd/4th down and really short

Locke over the last 6 quarters looks like a completely different player. Obviously the confidence is high and that plays a big part, but it seems like he is doing a much better job of setting his feet and throwing with smoother mechanics

I think that bowl streak may still be alive! Great to see the team playing to potential that we all thought they had. I hope they can continue to be consistent and play to this level every week. It’s also great to see the coaches make the necessary adjustments. Players are playing well, but credit to them as well.

Longo called a hell of a game

As a Wisconsin man, I'm loving the fact the team is rolling just as much as anyone else, but it's also important to tap the brakes.

Again, fans were ready to riot just a couple weeks ago. Now, they're ready to crown Luke Fickell and Longo kings of the state after wins over Purdue and Rutgers.

Were the wins impressive? Without a doubt, but there's still a lot of work to do.

Up next is a game on the road against Northwestern followed by a home matchup against Penn State. We're going to find out very soon what this team is all about, but for now, fans are enjoying themselves. Let's just not let things get out of control. There's still a lot of work to be done until the Badgers prove they're a legit program. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.