Wisconsin Fans Erupt With Rage After Unacceptable Loss

Wisconsin football fans are livid following the team losing to Oregon.

The Badgers lost to the number one Ducks at home 16-13, and it's the team's third straight loss. Luke Fickell's program now sits at 5-5, and what fans witnessed late Saturday night was beyond unacceptable.

The offensive was so atrocious that it made me want to puke. Quarterback Braedyn Locke finished the game with 96 yards on 12/28 passing with one touchdown and a game-ending interception.

The defense did everything necessary to beat the top team in the country, and the Badgers went into the second half winning.

Wisconsin fans seethe with anger after blowing golden opportunity against Oregon.

Instead of getting the biggest win of the year, Fickell and his squad blew another second half lead to lose. Fans have had enough, and they're taking their frustration out on social media.

Check out some of the reactions below:

I’ve watched a million mid quarterbacks for the Badgers and almost all of them win this game

I don't think Locke outperforms a single QB from the last decade. I'd take Bart Houston, Hornibrook, Coan, Van Dyke, literally anyone.

Two things changed this game: The phantom chop block call killed all momentum Inexplicable delay of game out of a tv time out Although we all agree any sort of competent qb play we win.

Locke needs to ride pine unless there's an emergency situation, the dude sucks. That said, taking Oregon and Penn State to the deep waters is nothing to scoff at. OC can take a hike but Fickell has them going the right direction.

Woof… on the plus side this had to be better for recruiting than losing by 30 and the fans being gone by half time.

I never want to see Locke play another snap of football - we win that game with anything but a black hole at QB.

12/29 96 yards. Should be lockes last game

96. F*cking. Yards. Golly. That’s just unfathomable. Air raid though amirite.

Locke is in his third year of college football and being this bad can't be acceptable

When I die, I want those Wisconsin Badgers to be my pallbearers so they can let me down one last time

How many winnable games that result in pathetic backbreaking losses in big time games can this program endure before we collectively just lose hope. Because I’m losing hope.

Locke might be even worse than Allan Evridge and Danny O'Brien

I cannot wait until the day that I no longer have to watch Braedyn Locke play football.

Enough with Locke. A student from the damn student section would have won us that game!!!

Team would be at least 8-2 with any competent QB. Locke is an embarrassment and better not be on the roster next year. He shouldn't be starting for a D3 team let alone a FBS school.

Oregon might be the better team. But they were not better than us today.

Longo is not the problem. It’s Braedyn.

Longo is a big problem, but Locke is an even bigger problem

It's pretty obvious Braedyn Locke has found himself as the main target of frustration, anger and disappointment from fans.

By all accounts, he's a great person and a very smart guy. However, being highly intelligent and a great dude doesn't change the fact he's simply not up to the task of playing high-level FBS football.

He has two passing touchdowns and five interceptions over the past three games and Wisconsin has lost every single one.

The tough part for fans to swallow is that Mabrey Mettauer - the team's future at QB - is simply not ready right now.

If he were, then he'd be playing. It's that simple. Instead, the Badgers have to keep riding with Locke, and it's an absolute disaster.

As a Wisconsin man, I'm every bit as upset as everyone else. There's no excuse for blowing games to Oregon and Penn State at home. The team wins those games and people are talking about having a very different season.

Now, there's just two games left against Nebraska and Minnesota. Get to 7-5, win a bowl game, finish 8-5 and fans can start talking about whether there's a clear upset to the program.