Wisconsin Football Fans Seethe With Anger Over Possible Coaching Move

Wisconsin football fans aren't happy with a coaching decision reportedly coming down the pipeline.

The Badgers ended the season 5-7, and the program is speeding in the wrong direction. It's beyond infuriating.

Anyone not angry is simply not paying attention. As a Wisconsin man, I'm beyond angry. Words don't sum up the level of anger so many fans and myself have.

Wisconsin fans not happy with the Badgers possibly hiring Jeff Grimes as team's new offensive coordinator.

Well, buckle up for some more outrage and hot takes. The team is reportedly targeting Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes for the same job.

Head coach Luke Fickell needs a new OC following the firing of Phil Longo. Wisconsin fans have made it clear on Reddit that they have little to no interest in watching Grimes run the offense.

Check out the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Reading the comments from Kansas fans has me very concerned

Didn't even know he was at Kansas. I remember he was at BYU and their fans didn't like him, they felt he was bad. Turns out in between BYU and Kansas, he was also at Baylor and did poorly there. One in common is all 3 fanbases don't like him. Sweet.

Oh boy, hiring another OC who was hated by his prior fanbases. Surely this time it’ll work

Considering the reaction from Kansas fans, yikes

Considering we got fair warning about Longo from Ole Miss and UNC fans, I don't want to hire another guy where the fans of the previous school look at it as good news.

Never a good sign when schools are celebrating getting their OC hired away. I have zero confidence in this coaching staff outside of the ability to recruit

Worst part is, this exact thing happened with Longo too. Now, obviously similar situations ≠ similar results, but it’s a concerning pattern. I would’ve hoped we learned, but it feels like we really haven’t.

I’ll keep saying it - I just don’t think Fickell has what it takes to be a head coach. He seems lost many times, like he’s expecting someone else to solve the problem. Not inspiring from the outside.

This program is f*cked if true

I’m not gonna pretend to be a coaching expert. But not too inspired by the choice

Well, I'm glad to see fans are already in mid-season form complaining and slinging hot takes around the internet. Wouldn't have it any other way as a Wisconsin fan.

Badgers fans overreacting and getting angry is par for the course for Wisconsin over the past few years. Ever since the program started sliding into mediocrity, fans have had short fuses.

I don't blame them. Wisconsin went from regularly winning 10 games a year and appearing in great bowl games to not even making a bowl. It's beyond sickening.

Now, fans are being told the team is hiring Jeff Grimes to be the OC, and they're clearly not happy.

I'll withhold judgment until I see some results, but as of right now, there remains little to be inspired about when it comes to the state of Wisconsin football. I do find the outrage very entertaining. Life is short. You might as well laugh! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.