Wisconsin Fans Unleash Savage Jokes After Blowout Win

Badgers fans have been down bad the past several weeks, and it's been tough to watch. Wisconsin suffered back-to-back losses to Alabama and USC, and the latter one was comically brutal after the Badgers blew a two-score lead to lose 38-21.

Fans have become livid with the state of the program and Luke Fickell's coaching staff. It's not hard to blame them, but the tide might be shifting.

Wisconsin fans joke after beating Purdue.

The situation looked a bit different Saturday in Madison at Camp Randall. The Badgers rocked Purdue 52-6, and QB Braedyn Locke threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns. The team added four rushing touchdowns on the ground. How did fans react? By rushing to social media to unleash plenty of jokes.

"As the game-clock struck zero, the Badger faithful were in abject misery as they watched their team crush Purdue at home. When asked for comment, murmurs echoed out of Longo’s continued employment, Purdue’s FCS level talent and Locke’s poor ball placement during the offense’s 5 straight touchdown scoring drives as reasoning for why their entire weekend has been ruined by the win," a viral Reddit post states. The jokes flowed from there.

Check out the joking/trolling reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Where’s the guy from Thursday that was nostalgia baiting about the badgers of 5 years ago where we’d beat Purdue by 21, run the big 10 west and fall short to OSU

He moved to Denver Tent City so he can be closer to the Bronco Defense. Easier to reminisce.

I'm distraught. Ruined my whole weekend tbh, was looking forward to a week of Longo bashing. But also still very real possibility we're only the 2nd or 3rd worst team in the big ten and Purdue really is just this bad.

The program is indeed in a bad spot where we are victory lapping after beating Purdue.

Meh… let’s see how they do next week against Rutgers lol.. And FCS level talent might be giving Purdue too much credit

I enjoyed a convincing victory

What a most satisfying ass whooping

Mettauer career completion percentage is 100%. Why is he not the starter

Mabrey has a 100% win rate at QB. Why don’t we play him every game are we stupid??

I've seen enough, he is winning the Heisman

There does seem to be a bit of a vibe shift among Wisconsin fans after dominating the Boilermakers. Is it an impressive win?

It certainly is in terms of the final score, but let's be honest about the situation. Purdue isn't a good team. In fact, the Boilermakers are one of the worst teams in America. Hanging 52 on any D1 team is impressive, but losing to Purdue would have caused the program to implode.

It's nice to see fans have a sense of humor about the state of Wisconsin football after improving to 3-2. They're not taking the situation too seriously, which is a smart way to handle it. Next up is Rutgers. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.