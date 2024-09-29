Wisconsin Fans Flip Out After Humiliating Loss: REACTIONS

Wisconsin fans are beyond livid, and it's hard to blame them.

The Badgers blew a 21-10 lead against the USC Trojans to lose 38-21. Giving up 28 unanswered points is nothing short of humiliating.

It's just the latest frustrating loss for Wisconsin fans as the program slides in the wrong direction. The Badgers have now lost back-to-back games to Alabama and USC, and fans have had enough.

Wisconsin fans revolt on social media.

Social media was fire with reactions about the state of Wisconsin's football program and one thing is very clear:

Fans are absolutely furious across the board.

Check out some of the comments made on social media below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

You guys need to go back playing Big Ten football that air raid nonsense will not work

Feel free to fire Fickell

It’s a sin what this coward Fickell put on the field in the 2H

Giving up 28 unanswered points in the 2nd half. Idk if that’s more of an indictment on the offense or defense. This sh*t is just pathetic

Wisconsin linemen are big farm boys. Run the ball? Nope. Luke F*ckall likes the air raid shotgun on 4th and inches

As a Badger fan in LA, I’d like to thank the Badgers for reinforcing my decision to not waste money going to the game today

Better be making changes.

don’t let Braedyn Locke on the plane

nice second half….. fire Longo fire Tressel

This is the worst Badgers team I’ve seen in a MINUTE

Don’t let Longo back on the plane and the entire team should be embarrassed by the second half. Pathetic.

Lmao....you go up by 11 at the half and somehow still lose by the spread

Guarantee we miss out on a bowl game this year.

This is a mediocre, irrelevant program now. It's just who we are, and nothing is looking any better in year 2.

So glad I didn’t watch this fake ass team play today

This program is unrecognizable and embarrassing. Longo and Tressel need to go. If Fickell isn’t willing to let them go, he can pack his bags too.

To make matters even more embarrassing and pathetic, former Wisconsin athletes took to social media to trash the team.

You know things are bad when former Badgers feel it's time to publicly trash the program.

There's simply no excuse for what Wisconsin football has produced this season. Losing to Alabama, while not fun, is understandable. It's especially understandable when you consider the team lost Tyler Van Dyke on the opening drive.

Blowing an 11 point lead and giving up 28 unanswered points to USC isn't acceptable at all. It's simply gross.

Next up is a home matchup against Purdue. The Badgers lose that one and you're going to see fans go nuclear, and I won't blame them one bit. Let me know what you think about the state of Wisconsin football at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.