Wisconsin Fans Left In State Of Shock For Simple Reason, Have Wild Reactions

Wisconsin fans are living in a new world as of Saturday morning.

The football season is behind the Badgers, and it was an absolutely brutal one. Wisconsin finished 5-7, there was a mass exodus to the transfer portal and Luke Fickell's seat is definitely heating up.

Many fans have thrown in the towel, and I don't blame them. However, there's something else giving fans hope, and it was on full display Friday night at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin's basketball team sets fanbase on fire with historic performance.

Despite the football team being a huge disappointment, the basketball team has given fans some lofty expectations.

The Badgers entered Friday night against Iowa 10-3, but 0-2 in the Big Ten. That all changed when Greg Gard's team stomped the Hawkeyes 116-85.

No, that's not an error. The Badgers hung 116 on a team, and hit a school record 21 threes along the way. The days of slowing the game down and grinding out the shot clock appear to be over.

Usually speaking, Wisconsin fans love to hop on Reddit and complain. Not Friday night. For the first time in a *VERY* long time it felt like a party following a major sporting event.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Start of Johnny Blackwell’s Naismith campaign?

Once again, f*ck iowa

What an ass kicking!!! Records were broken!! Oh yeah , F*ck Iowa!!

An 11 possession lead with 18 seconds left is a comfortable lead.

That went well. All time highest score for a conference game.

116?!?!

Wait, we are allowed to score this many points?

Carter Gilmore puts out the biggest Harbor Club pickup game vibes. A gym class hero all the way, and I mean that in the most fan way

I thought they’d be rusty with all the time off! Nice to see them all contributing in different ways. Really liking what I’m seeing from Winter!

Can you believe the Wisconsin Badgers hung 116 points on a Big Ten team? Most in Kohl Center history. We didn't even score that much when we won the state title there my senior year of high school. I scored two points in the Final Four. Let's not make a big deal about it.

What we can make a huge deal about is the fact Greg Gard has the Badgers sitting at 11-3, and just gave fans one of the biggest blowouts of his career.

While the football team turned out to be one of the most disappointing teams of my lifetime, it looks like the basketball team might actually be very entertaining. They weren't picked high in the preseason conference polls, but confidence is flying. Just look at the reactions floating around since Friday night for proof of that fact. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.