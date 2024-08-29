LSU Star Drops Epic Line About Playing In Las Vegas

LSU star Will Campbell is ready to roll in Las Vegas.

The Tigers play the USC Trojans this Sunday in Vegas, and it's one of the best games of week one. It should be an absolute dog fight between the two top 25 teams.

Nothing gets the blood pumping like a great college football matchup. Throw in Sin City and the storylines write themselves.

LSU star Will Campbell discusses game against USC in Las Vegas.

However, there are also plenty of distractions in Las Vegas, but Campell is making sure the focus stays where it needs to be:

On the action on the field.

"We know what we’re there for. It’s not to go to Caesars Palace. It’s to get in a fistfight," Campbell told the media Tuesday, according to SI.com.

He further told the media, "That’s not what we’re there for. We’re there to play football. I’m not there for all the other stuff. The only time I’m going to Vegas is to play football. Everybody knows we’re going there for one reason only. We aren’t going to Caesars Palace, we’re going to play USC."

I love the energy. I love the passion. You know a team is in for a good time whenever a player is talking about getting in a fistfight.

That's the exact kind of vibe fans want to see out of their team before one of the biggest games of the season, and he's not wrong.

As I said above, there are nonstop distractions in Las Vegas. It's a town literally designed to grab as much of your attention as possible.

It's full of booze, gambling and good times……but none of that is going to help the Tigers start the season 1-0. They need to be laser focused if they want to knock off the Trojans to get the year started.

Judging from Campbell's comments, that's exactly what the team is. You can catch the game at 7:30 EST this Sunday on ABC. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.