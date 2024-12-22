Wife of Former NFL Safety Earl Thomas Allegedly Swindles Him Out of $3 Million

Mo' Money, Mo' Problems.

A former elite NFL safety alleges that his estranged ex-wife had been picking his pocket.

Former Seattle Seahawks defender Earl Thomas alleges that his ex-wife (Nina Thomas) stole an estimated $2.7 million from his funds since they split in 2020.

Earl and Nina Thomas were married from 2016 to 2020.

Rather than plugging those stolen funds into proper investments, she dropped serious coin on a Birkin handbag and breast implants.

According to TMZ Sports, Nina was detained this week and charged with committing wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

Earl Thomas played in the NFL from 2010 to 2019, spending all but one season with the Seahawks. He spent his final year in the league (2019) with the Baltimore Ravens. Thomas won a Super Bowl with the 2013-14 Seahawks and earned seven Pro Bowl nods.

Nina Thomas reportedly worked with a co-conspirator to siphon money from Earl's bank account.

In 2023, Earl Thomas blamed Nina's then-boyfriend, Kevin J. Thompson, for using a fake driver’s license (assuming Earl's identity) and using the player's personal information to open bank accounts, deposit and withdraw Thomas' checks and transfer possession of several vehicles under Thomas’ ownership to himself.

Nina Thomas filed for divorce against Earl Thomas in 2020 — months after an incident where she held the ex-Seahawks player at gunpoint over cheating allegations. Nina also has a restraining order against Earl Thomas, which he violated in 2022, resulting in an arrest warrant for the "Legion of Boom" safety.

