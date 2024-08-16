Notre Dame Overreacts In Suspending Men's Swim Team For One Year Over Gambling Scandal

If Notre Dame's swimmers want to spend some time in the pool, they have to go to the nearest South Bend YMCA.

On Thursday, the university announced that it would be issuing a one-year suspension on the men's swimming program after an outside investigation found that the student athletes were illegally placing wagers on their competitions.

"In order to ensure that this behavior ends and to rebuild a culture of dignity, respect, and exemplary conduct, we have decided to suspend the men's swimming program for at least one academic year," athletic director Pete Bevacqua said in a statement.

ATHLETES ONLY BET ON THEMSELVES

But did the university overreact? Upon further review, it looks like this is some Pete Rose-type situation in which, sure they were gambling, but were they really gambling?

According to Sports Illustrated, more than 60% of this year's men's swimming team was found to have been placing bets on themselves and their teammates via a makeshift sportsbook that one of the swimmer's set up. But this wasn't some nefarious gambling ring, this was the swimmers betting on themselves and their ND team to motivate each other to swim that much faster - surely intentions should matter before the school goes and cancels an entire year while also ruining some of these athletes' lives, right?

Apparently not, because the holier-than-thou university also reprimanded the team because they were mean to each other in a group text. According to the outside investigation by a law firm that was hired by the school, text messages revealed that there was *gasp* derogatory language between teammates in the chat! The investigation said no hazing and no abuse occurred. So, essentially, ND is upset that a group of college kids made jokes in typical college kid humor as every single person does. Well, in that case, might as well throw the whole book at 'em!

DID THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME OVERREACT?

In his statement, athletic director Pete Bevaqua said that the swimmers failed to "treat one another with dignity and respect" in their group chat and that their conduct did not rise to the Notre Dame standard.

In a statement, the NCAA said that they were aware that the school had suspended the athletes. "We continue to work with the school as it determines what occurred. The NCAA does not comment on specific eligibility cases due to student privacy laws, and we have no further comment at this time."

The university added that all the students would be eligible to transfer if they choose to do so, something that I would definitely take advantage of.