Why Are The San Diego Padres Looking To Trade Star Pitchers?

In late-2022, it seemed like the San Diego Padres were set to become baseball's next best team.

They'd just traded for Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals. They traded for Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers. Fernando Tatis Jr. was expected to return from his suspension after a positive test for a performance enhancing drug after a 6.6 WAR 2021 season. They had Blake Snell, Ha-Seong Kim, Joe Musgrove, Manny Machado, Yu Darvish, Jake Cronenworth, and Robert Suarez and Jurickson Profar.

And then they beat their arch-nemesis, the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. It seemed like a sign that the tides out west were officially turning.

Fast-forward just over two years and boy have those tides turned again.

The Dodgers regrouped, signing Shohei Ohtani, then building around him on their way to winning the 2024 World Series. Instead of resting on their laurels after securing their second title in five years, they've arguably improved their team more than any other in the 2024-2025 offseason.

Blake Snell, Michael Conforto, Hyesong Kim, Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates have given LA exceptional depth and talent throughout the roster. Teoscar Hernandez and Blake Treinen are back after huge postseason contributions. Tommy Edman received an extension. And Roki Sasaki chose the Dodgers over Toronto and San Diego.

It's seemed like the Dodgers, for months now, have been on a roll. The Padres most definitely have not.

San Diego Padres Apparently Trying To Sell Key Players

Despite a loaded roster in 2023, the Padres finished just over .500 and missed the postseason. Financial concerns after the death of owner Peter Seidler meant that Soto was dealt to the Yankees before the 2024 season. But to general manager A.J. Preller's credit, he found key contributors at rock-bottom prices: Donovan Solano, Profar, and David Peralta all wildly exceeded expectations. Jackson Merrill turned into a star in center field. And Preller's wheeling and dealing netted San Diego starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King.

It paid off. The Padres won 93 games, won the wild card series over the Atlanta Braves, and held a 2-1 lead over the Dodgers in the NLDS. Then they didn't score for 24 straight innings. The offseason hasn't been much better.

They reportedly lost out on Sasaki in part due to a new ownership dispute between Seidler's brothers and his widow. They've done little in free agency, other than signing backup catcher Elias Diaz. Profar is gone, signed to Atlanta. Ha-Seong Kim signed with the Tampa Bay Rays. Snell is a Dodger, Hader on the Astros, Soto with the Mets. Musgrove suffered an injury in the postseason and will miss all of 2025.

READ: Padres Ownership Drama Might Have Cost Them Roki Sasaki

And to top it all off, a new report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi says that the Padres are in discussions with the Cubs to send Dylan Cease to Chicago. That follows previous reports that Michael King could also be dealt before the season starts.

It raises the question: what's the plan here? And how did it go so wrong?

Padres Have Few Answers For Obvious Mistakes

The Padres have budget issues, an ownership battle, and plenty of holes to fill on the roster. Their left field options as spring training approaches are unappealing for a potential playoff team, to say the least. Brandon Lockridge, Tyler Wade and Tirso Ornelas are listed on their depth chart around Merrill and Tatis. That's not what you want to see.

Even with Cease and King, their rotation is thin. Yu Darvish turns 39 during the season and showed signs of decline in 2024. Musgrove is out, so other starting options include Randy Vazquez, who had a 4.87 ERA last year, Adrian Morejon, Matt Waldron and Jhony Brito.

And that's assuming nobody gets hurt.

Preller's strategy has been to build the best possible team for the current year, without much thought to the future. The assumption largely being that in any given year, he'll be able to deal or sign his way out of it. Had the Padres won a championship, long-term planning wouldn't matter as much regardless.

But they didn't, and now Preller's short-term mindset is coming back to bite him. San Diego made huge commitments to Xander Bogaerts, Machado, Tatis, Darvish, Musgrove and Cronenworth. They traded many of their prospects to get major league players, and now have one of baseball's worst farm systems. There's no depth behind their rotation, and no money to fix holes at the major league level.

Clearly, the hope is to flip Cease and King for several, lesser, major league-ready pitchers. Pitchers who would be under team control for more than just 2025. That's the worst of both worlds.

San Diego is built to win now; Machado turns 33 during the season, and hasn't put up a four-win season since 2022. Bogaerts had a horrible 2024 and also turns 33. Darvish is at the end of his career and Cease and King are only signed through 2025. Their window is effectively open now, and closing rapidly.

The Padres had to be willing or able to spend more to help finish the gaps on the roster. They had to have more prospects ready to be dealt for major league talent. Both of those wells have mostly dried up. The Dodgers are ascendant, and San Diego might be staring down a third place NL West finish in the face. My how the turn tables.