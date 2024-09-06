Why Kevin Magnussen's Suspension Might Be A Great Thing For Haas

We've got some history next weekend at the Baku Grand Prix as Haas' Kevin Magnussen will become the first driver to receive a one-race ban for accumulating 12 penalty points since that system was put in place in the early-00's.

Magnussen has repeatedly drawn criticism for tactics that toe the line of good taste — alright, fine; and at times legality — though sometimes it was in a bid to help his teammate Nico Hulkenberg score some points. He did this most notably in Saudi Arabia and again in Miami.

Normally, getting suspended hurts your team, but oddly enough, it will help Haas in the long run.

As I said, always a team player, that K-Mag…

That's because they're making lemonade out of lemons and tossing rookie Ollie Bearman — who will join the team full-time next season alongside Esteban Ocon — in the car for what will be his second substitute drive of the season.

Bearman filled in for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz earlier this year at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and threw down an impressive, points-scoring performance that earned him Driver of the Day honors that seemed to make him the front-runner for a seat at Haas.

While Bearman has taken part in practice sessions with Haas, he'll now get a full Grand Prix weekend, something that is insanely valuable when Formula 1 rookies don't get a ton of time in the car.

Sure, there will still be some pressure — Haas is just 5 points behind RB for P6 in the Constructor standing so points would be appreciated — but knowing it's a one-off appearance knowing he already has the job has got to feel good.

It should also help him get up to speed a little faster when work begins for the 2025 season.

Losing one of your full-time drivers is never ideal, but for a team gearing up to run a rookie in one of their cars next season, I think it's certainly an easier pill to swallow.