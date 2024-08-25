Who Will The New England Patriots Start At QB? After Jacoby Brissett Got Hurt, The Answers Aren't Great

Nobody likes an injury to a starting quarterback, not even in the preseason. Unfortunately, the New England Patriots experienced that in the preseason finale.

In the first quarter of their final glorified scrimmage of the season (because that’s all preseason is), Jacoby Brissett lined up under center and proceeded to run play-action. Unbeknownst to him, the entire right side of his offensive line decided to take the play off and allow Washington Commanders edge rusher KJ Henry to get a free hit. Brissett landed on his shoulder uncomfortably and was forced to exit the game.

NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark had the following update on Brissett, who started the game under center for New England:

"He came to the sideline after the Patriots' first drive, he was grimacing, grabbing that right shoulder. He had a quick conversation with the head athletic trainer. No exam took place. He is now standing on the sideline with his helmet on and he's pointing to his right shoulder."

Well that’s just great. One drive in and your quarterback is down.

Fortunately, the Patriots had No. 3 pick Drake Maye ready to go on the sidelines, and he did quite well on his first drive.

He went 5 for 6 for 71 yards and a touchdown, and even scrambled for a first down on 3rd-and-14.

Maye has shown flashes of competence in the preseason, perhaps none more on this drive. But on the following three possessions, he wasn’t able to sustain any momentum, and generated two three-and-outs and three punts. He finished the first half 13 of 20 for 120 yards and a touchdown.

This leaves the Patriots in a weird spot. Yes, Maye has gotten all the hype as the No. 3 pick, but Brissett has been steady in camp as well. But now he’s down, leaving an unproven Maye in his stead.

What's the quarterback situation going to be like in New England? Will Brissett be able to come back? Is Maye going to be consistent enough to do well? Right now, I don’t think anyone knows the answers to those questions.

And for a Patriots fan like me, that’s concerning.