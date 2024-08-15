White Sox Claim They're Lowering Ticket Prices, But Is There A Catch?

The Chicago White Sox have graciously announced that they will be offering season ticket holders a discount next year because the team straight-up STINKS.

The once-storied franchise that had such greats as Frank Thomas, Robin Ventura, Ozzie Guillen, Nellie Fox and plenty more has become an utter embarrassment as they currently have a 29-93 record so far this season.

Reread that number - 29 wins and 93 losses. And they are supposed to be a professional baseball team?

I mean even the Oakland Athletics, whose owners LITERALLY despise the team and fanbase so much that they are moving to Las Vegas after this season, have 22 more wins this season.

THE WHITE SOX HAVE 29 WINS SO FAR THIS SEASON

"We understand where all the ticket prices are… whether it's season-ticket prices or the secondary market," White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer Brooks Boyer told reporters yesterday. "After looking at that, understanding where we are organizationally, we thought it was important that it's something that we do for our season-ticket holders who have been very loyal to us."

As a result, whoever is still brave enough to show up to White Sox games and admit they are a season ticket holder will receive a 10% discount next year. To be honest, it's the least that the franchise could do being that they are worth $2.05 BILLION, according to Forbes.

I must say, however, as a lifelong miserable New York Jets fan that has had my share of pitiful seasons, you know who didn't lower ticket prices despite all those awful years in the 2010s? The Jets. Instead, they actually charged season ticket holders MORE by introducing Personal Seating License (PSL) fees just to reserve having a seat at MetLife Stadium.

But even my lowly Jets were not as bad as this White Sox team, who are on course for the second-worst winning percentage of the modern era, behind the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics, who finished at 36-117.

As expected, the always clear-thinking, friendly and understanding White Sox fans took to social media to express their gratitude for the team's ticket discount for next year…

Yeah, right.

Enjoy these comments from some of the Chicago faithful on a Thursday morning everybody!