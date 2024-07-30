White Sox Analyst Roasts Players, Says 'Who'd Want You' After 15th Straight Loss

It's not a stretch to say that the 2024 Chicago White Sox might go down as one of the worst teams in the history of Major League Baseball.

The White Sox lost their 15th consecutive game on Monday night, falling 8-5 to the Kansas City Royals to move their record to a dismal 27-82. Even on just July 30, the White Sox are no longer able to finish above .500. They've won just 24.8 percent of their games, putting them on pace to finish 40-122.

40 wins and 122 losses. The 1962 New York Mets had the most losses in baseball history at "just" 120. And considering Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, it could get worse. The White Sox could trade some of their best remaining players, namely starting pitcher Garrett Crochet and outfielder Luis Robert Jr. Though if you ask their own network television analyst Ozzie Guillen, he has no idea why.

Guillen was speaking on the postgame show on NBC Sports Chicago and went after the team's players, saying "For some reason, some players out there think they're gonna get traded." There's even been a "couple of guys making comments" about it, he continued.

"Who'd want you? For real," he concluded.

It's a pretty fair question, Ozzie.

Chicago White Sox Second Half Could Be Abysmal

There are reasons for Crochet to be in high demand; starting pitching is at a premium, and Crochet's performance this year has been exceptional. Despite the team he plays on. Luis Robert Jr. though, is a much less appealing trade target.

Sure, Robert had a nearly five-win season in 2023, but in 2024 after returning from yet another injury, he's striking out a jaw dropping 37 percent of the time. It's virtually impossible to be an above average hitter striking out 37 percent of the time; for perspective, even Shohei Ohtani, whose all or nothing approach is susceptible to strikeouts, has just a 22.5 percent K rate.

Robert's typically elite defense has also fallen off; after years of being a positive contributor, he's actually cost his team runs on defense through 54 games. That's the other problem, he's played just 54 games. He's gotten past 100 games in just one of his five seasons, though it's possible he exceeds that, barely, this year.

For the rest of the team though, who wants them? Why would a contending team trade for players on a team on pace to lose more games than any other in baseball history? We'll find out in just a few hours when the deadline passes.