We've Got An Almost-Coach Fight Between Shane Beamer And Bret Bielema At The Citrus Bowl

For some reason, Camping World Stadium has become one of the most entertaining stadiums in college football this bowl season.

I mean, this past weekend we had the absolute sideshow — and I mean that in the best way possible — the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which saw a Pop-Tart rise from the dead while another one was consumed by the Iowa State Cyclones, and now the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl a few days later is giving us an almost-coach fight between South Carolina's Shane Beamer and Illinois' Bret Bielema.

Are you not entertained?!?!

Late in the third quarter on Tuesday in Orlando, Bielema walked out onto the field to tend to an injured player near the Gamecocks sideline.

However, before returning to his own side of the field, Bielema turned to Beamer and began taunting him.

Beamer was incensed and ran out onto the field. He needed to be held back as both sidelines started emptying out.

That's one of the wilder things I've seen in quite some time. Beamer was hot under the collar, and one can only imagine what could have happened had people not stepped in to keep the two coaches separated.

I've got to say: it's not the best example for America's youths…. But dammit, if I don't like seeing that kind of fire in a bowl game.

I mean, this isn't even a playoff game. This is over a game that has a trophy with a bowl filled with citrus fruit and a Cheez-It logo slapped on it.

This is intense, and I think we're either going to get no handshake after the game or one for the ages. No in-between.

We'll hear more about this dust-up when the game is over. But man, if ever a pair of coaches post-game pressers will be must-see-TV, this is it.

Something tells me that Beamer and Bielema will not be offering each other compliments from the podium.