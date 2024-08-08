Team USA Weightlifter Wes Kitts Discusses Paris Olympics' Bizarre Ceremony | Hot Mic with Hutton & Withrow

It's been nearly two weeks since the start of the Paris Summer Olympic Games, and viewers are still puzzled by that bizarre opening ceremony.

France faced backlash since featuring drag queens on stage and mocking religious viewers by re-imagining "The Last Supper" and making it lewd.

It was more of the same progressive junk shoved down viewers' throats.

The host country continues to be under scrutiny for turning its festivities into the "Gayest Olympics Ever," which absolutely nobody asked for …

"OutKick Hot Mic with Hutton and Withrow" welcomed American Olympic weightlifter, Wes Kitts, on Thursday.

Kitts was asked about his thoughts on watching the strange opening ceremony while in Paris for the Games.

"What was your vantage point of the opening ceremonies?" Chad Withrow asked Kitts. "I'm curious how much you got to see that. Did you get to witness the feast of Caligula that was happening out above you?"

Kitts, an Austin Peay alum, expressed his confusion with France's ceremony.

"Yeah. So, the athlete's perspective from the boat you saw was right," Kitts responded. "And it was, you know, maybe not the most comfortable opening ceremonies ever. ... those camera angles were kind of bounced around. … The athletes were completely oblivious to all that until we saw Twitter the next day."

WATCH:

"Yeah. It's not my style for sure," Kitts added. "I don't know. And I know the opening ceremonies tend to be artsy. ... That was, you know, a little perverted. The French people spoke up on it too, but I don't think that was what everybody particularly wanted for opening ceremonies in general."

