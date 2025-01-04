WATCH: U.S. Olympic Sprinter Tased In Wild Police Body Cam Video

Body cam footage showed an American Olympic track star getting tased by police in Miami, FL on Thursday night.

Fred Kerley, who won the bronze medal in the 100m dash at the 2024 Summer Olympics and has earned several other medals at high-level competitions, approached several cops who were involved in a crime scene. The 29-year-old was talking to the officers about his car, which was parked nearby, and expressed concern about it. However, he approached the police with an " aggressive demeanor " and then allegedly became "argumentative" with the officers.

That’s when things took a rather ugly turn.

Kerley appeared to start to throw punches at the officers at the crime scene, and they all sprung into action to subdue him. Eventually, one of the police officers said he was going to tase Kerley and proceeded to do so.

Here is a recap of the incident from local news outlet WPLG.

After he was dealt with, Kerley was booked on three charges, including battery on a police officer. His girlfriend, Cleo Rahman , was also hit with a charge of resisting an officer without violence.

Yale Sanford, one of Kerley’s lawyers, reamed out the police for their response to the situation.

"It just goes to show you that no matter how hard you work, or how many medals you earn for your country, in Miami Beach last night, my client was treated like millions of African-Americans around the country — with a lack of humanity, compassion and respect," Sanford said .

Meanwhile, Miami Beach police spokesperson Christopher Bess said the incident was under review, but that the officers "responded to the resistance appropriately and professionally."