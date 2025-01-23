WATCH OUT: Detroit Lions CB Shares Video of Him Tumbling Down Stairs

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold was close to suffering a season-’ended' injury.

After his team's Divisional Round loss to the Commanders, Arnold has been hunkering down at home.

On Thursday, Arnold shared a home surveillance video of him inadvertently sliding down the stairs after failing to pay attention.

"Had a rough morning," Arnold posted on X, showing the video of him on his phone, slipping and falling down the stairs. His phone careened out of his hands as the pro reached for something to grab; it remained at the top of the stars while the rook was at the bottom.

Arnold, a first-round pick out of Alabama, sat at the bottom of the steps after his slide and shook his head, contemplating the laughable tumble he suffered on his carpeted stairs.

Thankfully, he appeared just fine.

Some fans called it reckless, while others blamed it on 'paranormal activity' based on the found footage.

WATCH:

The 24th pick in the 2024 draft played a modest campaign his first year.

Speaking on his outlook after Saturday's crushing 45-31 loss, Arnold said he expects to be considered among the league's top cornerbacks moving forward.

"It was nothing but experience," Arnold said this week. "A lot of teams sit back and play zone, and I had to go out there and challenge receiver one’s and I’m young. I know I’ll be the best corner in the league pretty soon."

The rookie tallied a combined 60 tackles this year, with not much else to his first-year pedigree.

Arnold must climb those NFL CB ranks without his defensive coordinator from this season, Aaron Glenn, who accepted the job as New York Jets head coach this week.

