WATCH: This Juan Soto Inspired Christmas Gift Prank Is Going Viral

There are two types of Christmas gifts: the kind you buy at the last minute, and the ones that are super clever. One Mets fan gave his cousin a gift that fell into the latter category.

By now, most of you know that superstar Juan Soto signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets in the offseason, leaving the cross-town rival Yankees in the process. That decision gave half of the baseball fans in The Big Apple something to cheer about, while the other half could only look on in horror.

This one family in New York had extended members who fell into both categories. One man, who has the X handle "wunnaworld," used this free agency signing as an opportunity to troll his cousin.

On December 11, this guy tweeted out an epic plan for his Christmas gift.

"Got my cousin (Yanks fan) a Derek Jeter tee for Xmas so I’m going to print out the Passan tweet of Soto signing with the Mets so when he unfolds the shirt, the tweet falls out lol. Will try to record this and get his reaction on xmas eve," he wrote .

That is diabolical - and it worked like a charm.

Here’s the reaction of the unsuspecting cousin when he opened the gift.

That could not have gone any more perfectly. The quick transition from the excitement of getting the t-shirt to the annoyance of the tweet was pure comedy.

Once the tweet went viral (it had 1.8 million views as publishing time), Jeff Passan retweeted the video of the prank.

A Yankees fan was tastefully annoyed. Jeff Passan retweeted the video. I’d say this Christmas prank was a homerun.