WATCH: Giants And Lions Get Into 3 Heated Fights At Joint Practice

The Detroit Lions and the New York Giants were holding a joint practice on Monday, which is a common practice among NFL teams in the preseason. But based on how intense the practice got, you would have thought this was the NFC Championship game.

Three - count ‘em, three - fights broke out between the sides at their practice in East Rutherford, NJ. The first of the scuffles broke out after Greg van Roten, a recent OL pickup by New York, was pinned to the ground by a Lions defensive lineman. Of all the people that could have joined in to stop this skirmish, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was the first to try to help his teammate.

After the practice ended, Jones said the fact that he was wearing the non-contact jersey wasn’t going to stop him from jumping in.

Giants defensive end Brian Burns was definitely impressed by Jones’ willingness to get into the scrum.

Not too long after that, the Detroit offense was getting some reps on the field. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a pass, and a Giants defensive back immediately came up and knocked the ball out his hands. St. Brown responded by pushing him in the helmet, and things quickly escalated after that.

A third fight would break out later, though it's not entirely clear what exactly started this one (Andru Phillips was involved in this one). I guess the guys were eager to get some pent up energy out after not playing football for the last seven months.

While the Lions and Giants don’t play in the regular season, they do open up the preseason with a matchup at MetLife stadium on Thursday night. That might be a preseason game worth tuning in to.