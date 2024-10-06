WATCH: Cal Golden Bears Fans Throw Trash At Miami Hurricanes

Passionate sports fans often don't like it when they’re teams lose, and I don’t blame them. If you need to take a moment and cry, yell at the TV, or just get some alone time, I get it. Heck, I’m no ray of sunshine myself when any of my Boston sports teams lose.

But there are plenty of things you can do in your frustration that cross a line and would constitute inappropriate behavior. Fans of the California Golden Bears did just that last night.

For the first time in school history, ESPN’s College GameDay went to campus ahead of the team’s matchup with No.8-ranked Miami Hurricanes. The fans made it one heck of an experience , even if it meant that they had to be there at an uncanny hour (and their sign game was ELITE).

To go with the awesome showing at GameDay, the Golden Bears surprised everyone by building a 35-10 lead in the third quarter. It looked like Cal was going to send campus into a frenzy by pulling off a massive upset. Instead, the Hurricanes found a way to erase that deficit and win 39-38. Talk about a massive kill joy moment.

As the final minutes of the game were winding down, the Cal fans were obviously distraught, and understandably so. However, they let their frustration boil over in an unhealthy way, and they started throwing stuff at the Miami players.

Now look, the Hurricanes don’t strike me as a bunch of classy guys and it looked like they were taunting the fans. But Cal fans have to do better. You can’t throw stuff on the field. You want to make a good impression in your first time in the national spotlight in a while.

This definitely doesn’t accomplish that.