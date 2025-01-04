Washington Football Player Brilliantly Announces He's 'Declaring For The Job Market'

Washington Huskies linebacker Drew Fowler just won the Internet.

Whereas many college football players may be entering the NFL Draft or the transfer portal, the defensive and special teams player had his own announcement to make:

"I'm Declaring For The Job Market!"

And guess what? It's been working as multiple employers have already contacted him with potential offers!

DREW FOWLER'S POST HAS OVER 3 MILLION VIEWS

In a statement posted on his social media accounts, the five-year player thanked his coaches and team personnel as well as teammates for the experience of a lifetime that helped shape him into the person that he has become.

"When I first committed here in 2019, I talked about taking ‘the road less traveled.’ Boy, did I have any idea what that would truly mean. Playing through 4 head coaches, 3 athletic directors, 4 coordinators, and a global pandemic, my experience at UW has been nothing short of special," Fowler began before then calling the ultimate AUDIBLE.

"With that being said, I’m officially declaring for the job market," Fowler hilariously but brilliantly posted.

."In other words, I need a job. If you or anybody you know has an employment opportunity, I am your guy. Gritty, hardworking, sneaky athletic, locker room guy, will bring my lunch pail to work. My LinkedIn is updated, and I am open to work," before linking to his LinkedIn page.

JOB OFFERS HAVE BEEN POURING IN!

In just one day, the Business Administration and Communications dual-degree graduate's post had over 3.3 MILLION views, with nearly everyone applauding him for his simple but unique and effective creativity.

Let this be a lesson for anyone out there that doesn't think that sports can instill values and skills that can go way beyond just the playing field.

Well done, Drew Fowler - and hey, why don't you hit me up on Twitter and let's do an interview on how you came up with this idea in the first place?! Tweet me: @TheGunzShow