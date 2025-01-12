Washington Commanders End Buccaneers' Season With A 'Doink!'

We've seen several doinks in recent weeks, perhaps none louder than a game-winner by the ‘Cardiac’ Commanders.

The Washington Commanders delivered on the Sunday night primetime stage, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-20, on Wild Card weekend.

The first two games of Sunday’s postseason slate featured one-sided wins, but the clash between the Commanders and Bucs delivered the slugfest fans hoped for.

On the game's final drive, Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels pulled off spectacular plays to march the team down the field and set up kicker Zane Gonzalez for a 37-yard attempt.

Tied at 20-20, Washington faced an opportunity to close out, and Gonzalez delivered, though the kick was not pure.

Gonzalez's kick soared toward the upright, hitting the right pole and relying on a lucky ricochet to send the field goal through, giving Washington the 23-20 win.

WATCH:

"Doink! Heck of a win for the Redskins. Jayden Daniels is special," OutKick founder Clay Travis posted, reacting to the game-winning kick.

Indeed, Sunday night's win felt like a turnaround moment for the Washington franchise.

With first-year sensation Jayden Daniels at the helm and head coach Dan Quinn leading the charge, Washington has seemingly discovered the winning formula to become a perennial playoff contender for years.

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield and the Bucs offense committed vital mistakes in the second half to give Washington momentum late.

Mayfield's fumble with a 17-13 lead in the fourth quarter disrupted the Bucs' rhythm, derailing the momentum they had built in the first half.

With Sunday's win, Washington advanced to the Divisional Round, setting up a showdown against the Detroit Lions.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com