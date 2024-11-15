Washington Commanders Can't Beat Good Teams Following Collapse Against Eagles

The NFC East battle is in the bag for the Philadelphia Eagles until the Washington Commanders figure out how to beat winning teams.

Thursday night set the table for the divisional opponents to face off for the top spot. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles ran away with momentum in the fourth quarter, and Washington lost after leading for three-quarters of the game.

Philadelphia beat the Washington Commanders, 26-18.

Headlined by terrible kicking and more post-Giants dominance by Saquon Barkley, the Eagles peaked in the last 15 minutes, scoring 20 points in the fourth.

Philly kicker Jake Elliott missed two field goals early and a PAT kick, which was an absolutely brutal outing for Elliott.

"There's seven points that never made it to the scoreboard," Al Michaels said on the broadcast.

Kirk Herbstreit added, "My guy Pat McAfee texted me, saying we have better kicks with his Kicking Contest than what he's doing right now."

Commanders WR1 Terry McLaurin had one reception for 10 yards, disappointing the Washington team, their fans, and fantasy football managers.

One fantasy stud was Eagles RB Saquon Barkley, who rushed 26 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns and added two catches for 52 yards.

The top dog for Rookie of the Year, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, completed 22-of-32 for 191 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

With their loss, the Commanders' record against teams with winning records dropped to 0-4. Similar to their NFC East rivals in Dallas last year, Washington faces accumulating victories, but having that record watered down by a need for substantial wins against playoff-caliber teams.

And for all this talk about Nick Sirianni being on the hot seat in Philly, the coach still knows how to win games.

Philadelphia improved to 8-2 with their sixth-straight win, and sit atop the NFC East. The Commanders fell to 7-4.

Next week on Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will compete in what should be a one-sided matchup for TNF. Still, NFL fans get to watch Jameis Winston in primetime.

