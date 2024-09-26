YIKES: Rays' Wander Franco Will Stand Trial In Dominican Republic Over Sexual Assault, Trafficking Allegations

Wander Franco — the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop facing serious claims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking — will stand trial in the Dominican Republic. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison, noted the Tampa Bay Times.

A judge issued the ruling Thursday in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. The date for Wander's trial has not been announced.

READ: Rays Place Wander Franco On Administrative Leave As Investigations Continue

Franco has been on MLB's administrative list since August of 2023 after allegations surfaced of the All-Star player exploiting a 14-year-old girl in the Dominican Republic and paying off the mother. Franco, who signed an 11-year, $182 million deal with Tampa Bay in 2022, was accused of paying off the underage girl's mother for consent with money and a car.

Judge Pascual Valenzuela called for the trial, which would feature three or five judges rather than a jury, as is the custom in the North American country.

The allegations surfaced on social media, and Franco was placed on administrative leave within days of the news.

Franco went on Instagram Live and denied the allegations alongside teammate Jose Siri. Since the initial allegations, two additional girls in the Dominican Republic stepped forward with similar allegations.

The Santa Domingo Prosecutor's Office arrested Franco in January 2024 for failing to attend a meeting. Raids were conducted on Franco's homes in the Dominican Republic in December.

Tampa Bay may have a legal avenue to avoid fulfilling Wander Franco's star-level contract, which could save the team an outstanding $174 million from his deal.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com