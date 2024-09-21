Virginia Tech QB Throws Ball Out The Back Of His Own End Zone For Wild Safety

Giving up a safety is always embarrassing for an offense, but the one that we got from Virginia Tech was bad enough to probably get a few Hokies fans cutting eye holes in paper bags.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights paid a visit to Lane Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a date with the Hokies and toward the end of the first half, the Hokies found themselves third and 8 from their own 5-yard line.

And unfortunately, things kind of fell apart.

Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones dropped back into the endzone and appeared to get his feet tangled with one of his offensive linemen. He started to go down and it sure seemed like instincts kicked in but instead of throwing the ball away forward, he accidentally launched it through the back of the endzone.

That's a safety.

You hate to see that. I mean, I guess not if you're a Rutgers fan or if you're a fan of sports bloopers; which I am.

Poor Kyron Drones is going to hear about this for the rest of his life. We all still like ragging on Dan Orlovsky for stepping out the back of the endzone in 2008.

It still comes up any time he gives a take that people don't agree with or like. He could say, "Hey, puppies are pretty great, huh?" and someone would just post a gif of him stepping out the back of the end zone against the Vikings.

All I'm saying is that I'm afraid Kyrone Drones should ready himself for seeing that GIF a lot in the years to come…

That play didn't help the Hokies' cause, and while they kept it close, they ultimately lost to the Scarlet Knights by a score of 26-23. Virginia Tech drops to 2-2 while Rutgers has yet to lose this season with a 3-0 record.